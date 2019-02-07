Ask Trooper Steve: What info must be left after a crash?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Derrek, of Winter Springs, asked, "What is the minimum amount of information to be left at a crash scene?"

"If you have spent any time here in Central Florida, you know that crashes are no surprise," Trooper Steve said. "Sadly, hit-and-run crashes make up a large amount of those. As a driver, you have a duty to follow certain rules so that driving can ultimately be fairly easy."

Trooper Steve said that, whether it's a fender-bender in a parking lot or a wreck during rush-hour traffic, there are strict rules to follow for anyone involved in a crash.

"Florida law requires a driver to provide their name, address, insurance information and the information to the vehicle that was involved in the crash," he said. "I remember my time on the road when a driver would tell me, 'This isn’t my car.' Well, as a driver of that car, you're responsible."

[ASK TROOPER STEVE: Send safety question to Trooper Steve]

Although a crash might be the most traumatic experience some people go through, if drivers cooperate, it’s a fairly easy process.

"The second you leave a crash scene with the intent of not providing information to the other party involved, a simple crash has become criminal," Trooper Steve said. "I preach commonsense safety. If you are one of these people who simply questioned every rule on the road, maybe driving isn’t for you."

Trooper Steve said none of these rules are designed to give anyone a hard time.

"Having accountability for what’s required on the roadway will ultimately encourage other drivers to be safe," he said.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, submit it here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.