Avoid causing gridlock, obey 'Don't block the box' signs

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - This week's "Ask Trooper Steve" question comes from Natali, of Buenaventura Lakes, who asks, “I have seen a sign saying 'don’t block the box,' what does that mean?”

Buenaventura Lakes is pretty close to Kissimmee, which is why News 6 traffic safety expert Steve Montiero said it's likely those signs are popping up everywhere.

The warning signs are placed at heavy traffic intersections to prevent drivers from stopping traffic flow at a light.

"We’ve all seen it: Your light turns green but you can’t go anywhere because there are still cars in the intersection that were trying to complete their turn when their light was green," Montiero said. "But now, your light is green and you’re stuck in the same spot. Technically the drivers are now 'blocking the box,' or in technical terms, they are impeding the flow of traffic and blocking an intersection."

When drivers enter an intersection, it should be clear for them to continue through. If when entering the intersection, drivers cannot completely drive through into the other side, they should stop at the painted line until the intersection has cleared.

Several law enforcement agencies across Central Florida are focusing on this issue.

Violationa are a huge contributor to a lot of traffic backups. If drivers allow traffic to flow when it was supposed to move, in return, wait times won't be so long. In the end, follow the rules, don’t block the box. Doing so can cost drivers upwards of $166 and three points on their driver's license.

