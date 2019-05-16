Can the speed limit change based on direction?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Mr. Porter of Orlando asked, “Can speed limits differ from direction but in the same spot?”

This is a great question because only those paying close attention would see this situation out on the road and it happens more than you would think.

For example, when traveling east on Maitland Boulveard, west of Rose Avenue, the speed limit decreases but if you're traveling west on Maitland Boulevard from Rose Avenue, the speed limit increases.

The flow of traffic and what drivers are about to encounter is the reason for the speed limit change based on direction.

If you’re leaving a congested area and entering a highway-type setting, speed limits tend to gradually increase. The same thing applies in an opposite setting. If you’re on the highway and getting ready to enter more congested traffic, speed limits will tend to decrease, preparing you for slower traffic.

Always remember: The speed limit sign that is facing you is the sign you must obey. If you’re worrying about someone else’s speed limit sign, then you might catch yourself following the wrong rules.



