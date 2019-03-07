Can you be ticketed for driving on bald tires?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Christopher, of Rockledge, asked, "Can I get a ticket for having bald tires?"

Trooper Steve said Florida Statute 316.610 covers the safety of a vehicle, including tires.

"Think about it for a second," Trooper Steve said. "Your tires are the only thing that touches the road and, in return, should be carefully maintained all the time."

Having proper tread on your tires is what allows you and I to safely travel, especially in wet weather, Trooper Steve said.

"It's pretty close to impossible for a law enforcement officer to see if your tires are bald while traveling, but if you're stopped, an officer can make the observation and issue a citation based on his or her own judgement," Trooper Steve said.

