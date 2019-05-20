Can you be ticketed for having too much stuff packed in your car?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Cam, of Celebration, asked, “Can I be pulled over for have too much stuff in my car?”

"We have all seen this on the highway: a vehicle packed with so much stuff that the driver can’t see a thing outside," Trooper Steve said.

But can they be pulled over?

"Florida law requires you to have a clear and unobscured view while driving and anything obstructing that view can result in you being stopped," Trooper Steve said. "There’s also one thing a lot of drivers forget when attaching cargo carriers to their vehicle. Although this is a good way to eliminate obstructed views, you also have to remember that your license plate also cannot be blocked.

