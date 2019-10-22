Can you legally tow a lit grill in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Javier recently asked, "Is it legal for someone to pull a grill/smoker on the road when it is lit?"

Trooper Steve said this situation would involve multiple restrictions, requirements and procedures.

"I've never seen a lit BBQ being towed, however, I don't put it past anyone," Trooper Steve said. "I've checked every law and nothing specifically addresses the grill being lit."

Trooper Steve said this scenario presents obvious potential issues.

"With fire or heat comes smoke," he said. "You never want to be towing a large grill or smoker and have a trail of smoke behind you, causing major visual obstructions."

Trooper Steve said debris could also be a issue.

"If towing a large smoker of some type, there could be charcoal and other material coming from the grill," he said. "Both of these could result in the towing of a lit grill to become a problem."



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.