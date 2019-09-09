Can you make a U-turn on a red light if the coast is clear?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Penny recently asked, "Can I make a U-turn from a red traffic signal?"

Trooper Steve said he's been asked this question numerous times.

"I understand there are times when you might be sitting in a left turn lane waiting to make a U-turn and that red light is just taking forever and you feel you should be able to make a U-turn since you won't be affecting any other traffic," Trooper Steve said. "Well, I'm here to be the bearer of bad news and tell you that you're risking causing a crash or driving away with a hefty traffic ticket."

Trooper Steve said drivers are not permitted to make a U-turn anywhere from a red light.

"Now, there will be the ones who say, 'What if told to do so by a law enforcement officer?' Well, that's the only exception," he said. "This is equal to running a red light under Florida law and could result in a traffic fine and up to six points on your driver's license."

Drivers are allowed to make a U-turn during a flashing yellow light, if it's safe to do so.

