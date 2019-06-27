Can you turn right on red from the inside turn lane?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Sue, of Taft, asked about making a right turn from the inside turn line.

"Whenever making a right turn on a red light, you have to be 100% focused, no matter the situation, but when we start adding multiple right-turning lanes, the focus is even more important," Montiero said.

Trooper Steve said that any time a driver is attempting to make a right turn -- whether there is one right-turning lane or two -- one thing is required.

"You must come to a complete stop prior to making that turn," Montiero said.

Montiero said there are circumstances under which a right turn is not permitted. Those situations are indicated by marked signs.

"An example of this is when there is a sign that reads 'No turn on red,'" Montiero said. "Anytime this is displayed, no right turns are allowed at all."

Trooper Steve said there is also signage that limits what lane drivers can turn right from. Those situations will be indicated by signs that read "Right from right lane only."

