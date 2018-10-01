Central Florida road names can be confusing

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Monday's question was about confusing road names in Central Florida.

"Driving around Central Florida, you would think that you would need a math degree in order to figure out what some of our roads are actually referred to," Trooper Steve said. "I can go on for days with multiple roads that have different indicators, but here are just a few:

SR 528: Beachline Expressway (formerly known as the BeeLine)

SR 408: East West Expressway

SR 417: Central Florida Greenway

SR 423: John Young Pkwy

US 192: Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy



