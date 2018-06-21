Construction crews, officers or traffic lights, who's in charge?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Michelle, of Rockledge, asked, "What is the safest, legal thing to do when coming to an intersection with a functioning light and an officer directing traffic?"

"When approaching any intersection, I always encourage drivers to be on high alert," Montiero said. "But I can understand the added stress when you see all the bright and flashing lights ahead. What do you do? Who’s in charge?"

Rule No. 1 is to slow down, Montiero said.

"As you approach the intersection, you want to see if there is a construction crew or law enforcement officer controlling the flow of traffic. If so, they are in charge of traffic movement."

Florida law recognizes officers or crews as the primary traffic control device.

"Even if the light is green and they are instructing you to stop, you need to stop," Montiero said. "If the light is red and they instruct you to go, then go."

This is not a everyday situation, so it's the driver's job job to proceed with caution, he said.

