Dear motorcyclists: Stop doing this. It's against the law

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

John, of Orlando, sent a message to Trooper Steve, expressing his frustration with motorcyclists he has seen on the east side of Orange County. John asked, “Is it legal for motorcycles to cut to the front of stopped traffic?”

"There is no one I know who enjoys waiting in line," Trooper Steve said. "Throw the Florida weather and the heat from a motorcycle engine into the mix of that waiting experience, and it’s a recipe for someone to lose their cool. Some of our weather elements may make a motorcyclist think they are except from certain rules, but in reality, they are definitely not."

Trooper Steve said the law is very clear.

"Here in Florida, motorcycles are required to follow the exact same laws as their four-wheeled cousins," he said. "Some states outside of Florida differ, but in the Sunshine State, lane-splitting and/or moving to the front of stopped traffic is a violation of the traffic law."

Trooper Steve said motorcyclists could face a $164 ticket for failing to maintain a lane.

"And do you really want to take the risk of having a greater risk of crashing?" Trooper Steve asked.

