ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Joe, asked, "Do all traffic laws apply to bicyclists?"

"I love this question because I think drivers and riders need a reminder that we share the road," Trooper Steve said. "Whenever a bicyclist is traveling in a normal travel lane, all the laws that apply to cars now apply to you."

Trooper Steve said that includes stopping for red lights and yielding at the proper traffic control signs.

"Very often around Central Florida, we see dedicated bicycle lanes," he said. "These are there for bicyclists, who shouldn't be traveling in a normal travel lane when these lanes are present."

Trooper Steve said bicyclists should never be more than two abreast when traveling in any lane. Drivers should give all bicyclists at least three feet when passing them, he said.

"Also, this one is for my bicyclists out there: You can't pick and choose which laws apply to you. Going from a bicycle travel lane to the sidewalk just to avoid a red light will not only land you a ticket but could get you struck by a car."

