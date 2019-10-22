Do the express lanes on SR 528 cost more?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Steve Lo asked, "Do the express lanes of State Road 528 cost more to use?"

Trooper Steve said the answer is no, at least for now.

"The new express lanes located on S.R. 528 from the Florida Turnpike to I-4 are fully functioning, however, there is no additional cost to use them, but there is a price," Trooper Steve said.

S.R. 528 is a toll road and it costs a fee to use the highway, so drivers are already paying to use the express lanes.

Turnpike Enterprise said at this time it does not see an additional charge being implemented for the express lanes, but it added that a price hike is possible in the future, according to Trooper Steve.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.