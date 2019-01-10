Do you always have to move over for stopped emergency vehicles?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

If there is one thing that I talk about every single day, it is the importance of moving over when approaching emergency or service vehicles actively working on the side of the road.

It being January, the Florida Highway Patrol really drives home the importance of following this law. Not only does this keep our first responders safe on the road, but also prevents secondary issues.

What are you supposed to do when approaching a stopped service vehicle?

Simply put, move over. Florida law requires you to move over a lane — when you can safely do so — for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation and utility service vehicles and for tow trucks or wreckers.

If you can't move over, or when you're driving on a two-lane road, slow to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted speed limit. If the speed limit happens to be 20 mph, then drop it to 15 mph.

Violation of this is a moving violation and carries points.

