Do you have to tell law enforcement you are armed during a traffic stop?

Cathy, from Oviedo, asked News 6 traffic safety expert Steve Montiero if, when drivers are pulled over by law enforcement, they need to disclose if they are carrying a firearm.

Florida law does not require drivers with a concealed carry permit to inform law enforcement if they are armed during a traffic stop, Montiero said. But drivers can disclose that information if they would like to and are required to to tell the law enforcement officer if they are asked if they are carrying a weapon.

"A calm demeanor, following instructions and remaining respectful during a traffic stop is key to a positive encounter," Montiero said. "The law sees our vehicles as an extension of our homes and we have the right to carry a firearm there."

Montiero offers these tips to keep in mind to stay safe while driving if you have a concealed weapons carry permit and driving:

Drivers don’t have to disclose you are armed, UNLESS they asked by a law enforcement officer or feel like sharing.

NEVER reach for anything in the car suddenly while speaking with an officer.

Inform the officer before you reach in the area of your weapon.

Firearm owners should ALWAYS be familiar with their firearm before traveling with it.

