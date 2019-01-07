Do you need to carry a driver's license any time you're behind the wheel?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

This week, Montiero answers a viewer's question about driver's licenses.

Whether you're just making a short trip to the store or running another quick errand, you need your driver's license with you any time you're behind the wheel of a vehicle.

I've have heard people say so many times, “Officers can just look you up," but that's beyond the point since you shouldn't be getting pulled over in the first place.

Simply put, drivers are legally required to carry their license.

Florida statute indicates below:

322.15 License to be carried and exhibited on demand; fingerprint to be imprinted upon a citation.—

(1) Every licensee shall have his or her driver license, which must be fully legible with no portion of such license faded, altered, mutilated, or defaced, in his or her immediate possession at all times when operating a motor vehicle and shall present or submit the same upon the demand of a law enforcement officer or an authorized representative of the department. A licensee may present or submit a digital proof of driver license as provided in s. 322.032 in lieu of a physical driver license.

The statute also covers digital proof of a drivers license. This law gives the authority for the state to pursue this idea and is currently not in effect.

If stopped and cited for failing to display your license, your citation can be dismissed for a small dismal fee after proof of license is shown to your local clerk of court. This would be required to be done within 30 days.

