Do you need to renew your vehicle's registration before the end of the year?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

This week, Montiero had the answer for those wondering if they need to renew their vehicle's registration.

"For most of us, when it comes to renewing our vehicle registration, that fun payment is due on our birthdays. However, there are a select group of registrations that require end-of-year renewal, so with the end of the year quickly approaching, I figured I’d issue the friendly reminder," Montiero said.

The following vehicles are required to be renewed before midnight on Dec. 31:

Mobile home

Heavy trucks weighing more than 5,000 pounds

Truck-tractors

None or more passenger vehicles for hire

Dealer license plates

Transporter license plates

A ticket for an expired registration could cost you in excess of $100, according to Montiero.

