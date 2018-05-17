Does a 'No Thru Truck' sign apply to pickup trucks?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions every week about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Gary, of Melbourne, asked “When you see a sign that says 'No Thru Truck,' does that apply to pickup trucks?

You may have a truck parked in your driveway, but according to Florida traffic law it may not be defined as an actual truck.

"When it comes to Gary's question, the word truck on these signs is defined as any motor vehicle designed, used or maintained primarily for the transportation of property," Montiero said.

That means if someone is turning onto a street they live on, the sign does not apply.

"But if you are taking a different route and see this sign and you don’t live on this street then it does apply to you," Montiero said.

Montiero said the signs are designed to eliminate unwanted traffic by stopping large business-type trucks that are on the roads for commercial purposes from traveling through an area.

If you have a question about the rules of the roads, email Montiero at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.