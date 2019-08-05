Does Florida law require me to sign a traffic ticket?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Sal, of Lake County, recently asked, "Do I have to sign a traffic ticket?"

"To sign or not to sign, that is the question," Trooper Steve said. "I’ve written thousands of traffic tickets and 99% of the time they go as smooth as pie. But there are a few select violators out there who refused to sign their tickets on their own accord."

Most drivers who don’t want to sign their ticket simply keep repeating, “I am not signing that," Trooper Steve said.

In Florida, drivers do not have to sign a basic traffic ticket.

"It used to be that if a driver or violator refused to sign a ticket they would be arrested, but this has changed," Trooper Steve said. "There is a small box at the bottom of the ticket that an officer checks verifying the ticket was delivered to the person listed on the ticket. What does this avoid? Unneeded arguing on the side of the road."

There are some things, however, that drivers are required by law to sign.

"Anything greater than a ticket requires a signature," Trooper Steve said. "So when it comes to a criminal citation or a summons to appear in court, your signature would be required."

Signing a trafic ticket or any document is not an admission of guilt.

"You are simply signing to acknowledge you have received and understand the document," Trooper Steve said.

