Here are the types of lights required on your bike under Florida law

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.
This week's question focuses on bicycles.
Florida’s bicycle law requires the following lighting on any bicycle operated between sunset and sunrise:
- A lamp on the front of the bicycle. The lamp must project white light that can be seen from at least 500 feet away.
- A lamp on the rear of the bicycle. This lamp must project red light that can be seen from at least 600 feet away.
- A red reflector on the rear of the bicycle. The reflector must also exhibit red light that is visible from at least 600 feet away.
- Additional lighting is permitted and highly recommended.
For more, see Section 316.2065(7) in the Florida Statutes.
