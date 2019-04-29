Here are the types of lights required on your bike under Florida law

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

This week's question focuses on bicycles.

Florida’s bicycle law requires the following lighting on any bicycle operated between sunset and sunrise:

A lamp on the front of the bicycle. The lamp must project white light that can be seen from at least 500 feet away.

A lamp on the rear of the bicycle. This lamp must project red light that can be seen from at least 600 feet away.

A red reflector on the rear of the bicycle. The reflector must also exhibit red light that is visible from at least 600 feet away.

Additional lighting is permitted and highly recommended.

For more, see Section 316.2065(7) in the Florida Statutes.

