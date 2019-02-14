Here's the deal with parking on streets in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Jose, of east Orange County, asked, “What is the proper way to park on the street when parking is allowed?"

"Whenever street parking is allowed, the key to parking properly is parking your car in the direction of the flow of traffic," Trooper Steve said. "That means when traveling down a roadway that allows for this type of parking, at no point in time should any vehicle on the right be facing you. All vehicles should be pointed in the direction that traffic is flowing."

Trooper Steve said that, in some cases, a city ordinance can allow for this type of parking to receive a hefty citation.

"I have also seen some HOA rules include this in residential contracts, resulting in vehicles being towed," Trooper Steve said.

