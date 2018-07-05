Here's the law when it comes to using headlights in the rain

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Anthony, of Lake Nona, asked, "Can you clarify the law when it comes to the use of headlights in the rain."

Trooper Steve said Florida Statute 316.217 talks specifically about headlights.

"Here are the key things to know when you need to use your lights: They are always required in rainy weather, smoke and foggy conditions, night driving or any inclement weather," he said. "Note how I did not even mention if the sun is out or not. That’s because if any of the previous conditions occur whether the sun is beaming bright or not, you have to put your headlights on."

The law also states that drivers are required to have headlights on from sunset to sunrise, including twilight hours.

"'Required' means there is no option and we shouldn’t depend on our automatic setting for out lights," Trooper Steve said. "Always turn on your lights manually."

