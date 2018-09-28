Here's what Florida law says about dogs in back of pickup trucks

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Edward, of Orlando, asked if it's legal for drivers to have dogs in the back of their pickup trucks.

"Searching through Florida traffic law, there was nothing addressing the legality of transporting your family dog in the back of a pickup truck," Trooper Steve said. "The law does address children in the back of a truck, but there's nothing about our pets."

Florida law does address the ability to control your dog so that it's not a threat to public safety, but it doesn’t discuss how to keep dogs safe while traveling.

"Part of the reason is because that’s on you," Trooper Steve said. "There are some municipalities that have ordinances governing the issue, but that is done on a town-by-town basis."

Trooper Steve says the issue should come down to common sense.

"If you love your pet and consider them a family member, why in the world are we putting them in such a situation where we need to question the legality of our actions?" he said. "Our roads are under construction everywhere, meaning they are bumpy. Can we please just keep our pets in the car?"

