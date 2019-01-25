Here's what it means to be 'driving too fast for conditions'

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Gary, of Christmas, asked "What defines the violation 'driving too fast for conditions?'"

Trooper Steve gave the example of seeing drivers flying down the road at or above the speed limit, even during bad weather conditions.

"You’ve probably wondered 'Why in the world would they be driving like that with the conditions that are currently presented,'" he said.

Traffic laws were designed for perfect conditions. That means speed limits were designed for clear roads and clear skies.

"So that 70 mph speed limit on the Florida turnpike would not be the speed limit that you would drive at if you were caught in a torrential downpour," Trooper Steve said. "If you have watched at least one of my segments, you know that I believe common sense plays a huge factor when it comes to driving safely. This, ladies and gentlemen, is one of those moments."

Speed limits are the max limit for perfect conditions. Florida law does recognize that sometimes drivers have to slightly slow down to allow for safe operations during Florida storms and other inclement weather.

