Here's what it means when cars are wrapped in yellow caution tape

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Lisa, of Oak Ridge, asked, "I was driving and saw a car wrapped in yellow caution tape. What does that mean?"

"This is something I used to see and do on a regular basis when working patrol here in Central Florida," Trooper Steve said. "It's a simple way for first responders to talk to each other without even being there. Almost like an indicator to tell each other, 'I was here.'"

When crashes occur, fire rescue members often arrive -- and sometimes leave -- before the investigating law enforcement officer.

Firefighters will wrap cars with yellow tape to let the officer know that he or she doesn't need to call emergency personnel because they have already cleared the scene.

"This is also similar for the good Samaritan who calls in to report a crashed or disabled car on the side of the road," Trooper Steve said. "When calling emergency dispatch, you could be asked if the car was wrapped in yellow caution tape. This helps eliminate duplicate calls and prevent secondary responses, leaving first responders available to respond to active emergencies."

