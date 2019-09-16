Here's what to do if neighbor has broken-down eyesore in their driveway

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Josie asked, "My neighbor has a broken-down van in his driveway that has been there forever. What can I do?"

"This is a loaded question with multiple answers," Trooper Steve said. "Most of us can find plenty of things to complain about when it comes to homeowners associations or code enforcement units. But, believe it or not, these are the agencies that keep your streets clean and neighborhoods mostly orderly while still giving you the feel of being home."

"If you find yourself complaining about something from a neighbor's home, like a broken-down vehicle causing an eyesore, you need to determine what kind of community you live in," Trooper Steve said. "Do you live in an HOA community? Do you live in the city or unincorporated portion of your county?"

This will determine which agency enforces situations like this or whether an ordinance exists.

Trooper Steve said, however, the first step should be to address the topic with your neighbor if you feel comfortable doing so.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.