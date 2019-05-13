Here's what Trooper Steve thinks about inflatable car seats

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Lynn, of Ocoee, asked, “Are inflatable car seats legal?"

Trooper Steve said the best way to answer this question is by informing people what makes a car seat safe and legal.

"All safe and legal car seats are inspected through the federal government," he said. "The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 213 sets the guidelines for approved safe car seats. These are performance standards and not design standards."

Trooper Steve said the information from the federal goverment informs consumers that the device performs up to standards.

"Whenever purchasing a car seat from a store, make sure you check for the federal standard, which is printed on the side of the seat," he said. "This lets you know if a seat has been tested or not."

Trooper Steve said he would never recommend protecting a child with a blow-up device in a car.

"If given the choice and opportunity, please choose the safest option, not the cheapest," Trooper Steve said.

