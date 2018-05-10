Here's when it's OK to ride in the bed of a pickup truck

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 Traffic Safety Expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions every week about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Jess, of Orlando, asked if drivers are allowed to have passengers in the bed of a pickup truck.

"Florida law does allow for passengers to ride in the bed of an exposed pickup, but just like with all traffic situations, there are rules," Montiero said.

Florida law says that if anyone 18 or older is allowed to ride in the bed of a pickup, basically anywhere.

Everyone under the age of 18 has restrictions, however. Children 7 to 17 years old are allowed to ride in the back of a pickup on local roads. (Side note: even if you are of the allowed age but are still required to be in a child seat or booster seat then you are not allowed to be in the bed of a truck, Montiero said.)

Children 7 to 17 are also not allowed in the bed of a truck on any highway, interstate, limited access road or major thoroughfare.

"With all that said, let’s take a second to think about this," Montiero said. "Age does not protect you from a serious car crash. When you’re in the bed of a pickup, I don’t care if you’re 7 years old or 50 years old, you’re not wearing a seat belt and you’re not properly restrained or protected. My recommendation is keep your shopping supplies in the bed of the truck and keep yourself seat belted inside the cab."

