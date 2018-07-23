Here's where and why US Customs can pull over drivers

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Michelle, of Brevard County, asked, “I live on the coast and see a lot of different government law enforcement officers in the area, can U.S. Customs and Border Protection pull you over for a traffic violation?"

Trooper Steve said CBP gets its jurisdiction based on the location of ship ports.

"Within 100 miles of any port, CBP has the exact same jurisdiction as a law enforcement officer and could issue tickets just the same," Trooper Steve said. "Now, CBP can’t stop you based on a customs violation, but it conducts business just the same as local law enforcement officers."

Probable cause is needed to conduct further investigations to determine if something more criminal exists, Trooper Steve said.

"My advice? The only ones overly worried about who can stop them are usually not that good at driving. If you’re a good driver and always drive with care then you won’t have to worry about a CBP officer pulling you to the side of the highway," he said.

