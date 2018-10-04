Here's how the zipper method can ease the merging process

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Thursday's question was about a traffic phrase a Central Florida man noticed on a local billboard.

Robert, of Pine Hills, saw a billboard that read, "Be a good driver in heavy traffic. Always use the zipper method." Robert asked Trooper Steve if he could explain what the zipper method is.

"The zipper method is exactly what it sounds like," Montiero said.

Montiero said the method allows drivers using a lane that is merging into another continuous lane to alternate the traffic pattern into the main through lane.

It helps smooth the merging process when done correctly, but it takes cooperation from all involved traffic to make it happen, according to Montiero.

"Maintaining a good distance and alternating turns into the main travel lane allows traffic to continue to move, therefore eliminating backups, in theory," Montiero said.

