If traffic is backed up, can I drive down a marked lane?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Mr. M, of Wekiva, asked, "Is it against the law to drive through a section of road that has yellow hash marks?"

Mr. M included a photo showing vehicles traveling down a marked, yellow-dashed area in the median that separates State Road 434 in the Wekiva area. Traffic gets backed up in the area because of a busy left turn lane.

Trooper Steve said the answer to the question is simple.

"The only place you should be driving is within your designated travel lane," he said. "If an area is not marked as a travel lane, you should not be driving in it."

Trooper Steve said rush-hour traffic often leads to frustrated drivers.

"Being frustrated, though, doesn't give any of us the right to bypass other stopped traffic in areas that are not designed for traffic," Trooper Steve said. "How would you feel if you were doing everything the right and safe way but others decided the rules didn't apply to them? Don't be that driver."

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.