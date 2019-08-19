Is it legal to modify your vehicle's exhaust?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

[ASK TROOPER STEVE: Submit your traffic questions here]

This week, Montiero explained the rules of modifying a vehicle's exhaust.

"When it comes to modifying your exhaust on your car, the State of Florida says, 'No, no,'" Montiero said. "If you’re thinking of trying to increase the volume of your manufacturer exhaust, be careful. It could land you a ticket."

See below for what Florida law says about the modification of a vehicle's exhaust.

FL ST 316.293 (5):

(a) No person shall modify the exhaust system of a motor vehicle or any other noise-abatement device of a motor vehicle operated or to be operated upon the highways of this state in such a manner that the noise emitted by the motor vehicle is above that emitted by the vehicle as originally manufactured.

(b) No person shall operate a motor vehicle upon the highways of the state with an exhaust system or noise-abatement device so modified.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, submit it here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.