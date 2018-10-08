Is that JetSki riding around on Florida roads legal?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

If you’ve watched any local news during the past month, you may have seen what Ryan is talking about when he asked this question. Ryan, from East Orange County, asked, “I’ve seen this jet ski driving around on the interstate. Is this even legal?”

Well, we know that living in Florida we can see a lot of interesting things. Florida man is around us constantly. What Ryan is talking about is an individual who turned his JetSki into a legal riding automobile.

It may sound a little confusing, but all he did was take the shell of a jet ski and place it over a motorcycle. In doing so, he ensured all of the safety equipment was there, to include turning signals, a headlight, tail lights, VIN, a horn, everything that a normal vehicle would have this vehicle has.

This cannot be done with just any vehicle, but it does create for interesting rides on the road.

I always encourage individuals who are interested in creating such vehicles to reach out to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles for further guidance on novelty-type vehicles.



