Keep ATVs, dirt bikes off the roads, Trooper Steve says

Have you ever been driving down the road when suddenly a group of four-wheelers and dirt bikes speeds by your car? News 6 anchor Kirstin O’Conner recently found herself in that situation and was very shaken.

The vehicles sped past her in the middle of the night on SR-436 in Orlando. Kirstin asked me if they're allowed on the road and why they were even out there. Answering why they were out there is the hard part. However, when people driving recreational vehicles decide to hit the road it causes stress for others drivers and horrible safety issues across our roads.

When it comes to legal issues, there are a list of consequences, including a ticket or fine: From driving an unregistered vehicle on a public roadway, reckless driving and being a non-licensed drivers. In my opinion this is a cut-and-dried intentional act of disregard for public safety and should never be tolerated. If you see something like this while driving you are always encouraged to contact your local authorities; if you feel the situation deems necessary, call 911.

As a final message: To those who think this is a good idea, keep in mind if you are caught driving recklessly or popping a wheelie down the road, you could face up to a $1,000 fine plus a required appearance in front of a judge.

Keep the four wheels and dirt bikes off the roads and at home.

