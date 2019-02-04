License plate scans are part of proactive policing

This week's question comes from Christiana, of Sanford, who asked, “Can your license plate be ran, at will, without probable cause?”

A lot of people know what I’m going to say, driving is not a right, its a privilege.

So, yes, your license plate can be checked randomly by law enforcement. With that said, there are a lot of thing things that happen in order to keep that privilege safe. As a law enforcement officer, I can tell you from experience that I have ran thousands of license plates throughout my career and you’d be surprised how proactive policing removes a lot of vehicles and drivers off the road who have no business being there. From stolen cars, expired tags, suspended drivers and even wanted criminals simply running a license plate and doing a routine check gets these things off the road that may never be noticed.

Now, some people may have an issue with this, but think about it, if you have all your paperwork up to speed and you’re a responsible vehicle owner, you will have nothing to worry about.

