Moving vs. non-moving violation: Trooper Steve explains

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Luke, of Celebration, asked, "What is the difference between a moving and non-moving violation?"

"Other than the price, the main difference between the categories is whether the violation is an operational issue or what some would call an administrative issue," Trooper Steve said. "For example, if you’re speeding or run a red light, then that would be a moving violation. But if you’re caught not wearing a seat belt or an expired license plate, then that would be a non-moving violation."

Trooper Steve said drivers who do something unsafe with their vehicles while in control of it merti a moving violation, which carries points and can affect your insurance.

If it’s something that has nothing to do with the movement or operation of the car, then it is a non-moving violation and includes no points, he said.

