Should drivers 'camp out' under a light when trying to make left turn?

Sue, of Marion County, asked, "When making a left, and a driver can't complete the turn, can the cars camp out or stack up in the intersection or median?"

"This practice is not only unsafe, but it could result in other traffic violations or a ticket," Montiero said. "Prior to making or starting your turn, you must determine if you'll be able to complete it."

Montiero said there are a few reasons for this.

"Hanging out in the middle of an intersection could lead to a severe crash or to your car blocking the intersection after the light has changed, leaving you stuck," he said.

Montiero said drivers should wait at the white line until it's safe to fully complete the left turn,

