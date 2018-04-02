Trooper Steve explains how to merge properly

ORLANDO, Fla. - If there is one thing that we can’t escape anywhere in Central Florida, it's getting onto one of the many busy highways.

The only thing worse is being behind a car going 45 mph attempting to merge into traffic at 70 mph.

News 6 Traffic Safety Expert Trooper Steve Montiero said merge lanes are there for a reason.

"When a driver does not use this time and maintains a below-average speed, this can create a problem," Montiero said. "Not only is the driver attempting to merge in a dangerous situation, but that driver is putting several other drivers at risk."

Montiero said practice makes perfect.

"I tell people all the time you must learn how to merge safely and effectively before regularly using the highways," he said. "Go driving with friends and family. Take time to practice common safety practices and always use your turn signal when coming into high-speed traffic."

He said the same principal applies when leaving highways.

"If you know your exit is approaching, why are you still traveling in the opposite lane? Traffic is not something you want to take a chance with," Montiero said. "When mistakes happen on the highway, it's very common that it's way more than just a paint transfer. Focusing on what you need to do, when you need to do it, will definitely help with some of the merging stress."

To submit a traffic question to Trooper Steve, just email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.





