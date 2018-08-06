Trooper Steve explains rules about disability hang tags, license plates

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Mr. Ed recently asked Trooper Steve about the rules regarding the placement of disability placards.

"I’m talking about are the blue, red or white handicap signs that you would normally see hanging from a vehicle's rearview mirror," Trooper Steve said. "These type of registrations are assigned to an individual and can move from vehicle to vehicle, as long as that individual is with that car."

Trooper Steve said disability license plates, however, stay with an assigned vehicle and cannot be moved legally.

"If you have one of the placards for your rearview mirror, it must hang from that mirror when it is parked in a handicapped location," he said. "It is not to be placed on your dash or your seat or your glove box. When you leave that parking space, you are then required to take it down."

