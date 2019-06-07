Trooper Steve explains turning left against traffic

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Chris, of Orlando, asked, "When making a left turn, what do I do if the light changes and I am stuck in the intersection?"

"Making a left in front of traffic is something that should never be a question whether or not you are clear," Trooper Steve said. "It should either be: I can make the turn or I cannot make the left turn."

Trooper Steve said all traffic movements are designed to be completed from start to finish in one fluid motion.

"Going into a maneuver with the thought of only doing it halfway can result in a dangerous situation and could affect traffic," he said. "You should never find yourself sitting in the middle of an intersection."

The proper way to make a left turn is to wait at the painted stop line until it's possible to complete the turn fully.

"But if you decided to ease into the middle of the intersection, with opposing traffic never having cleared and you're somewhere you shouldn't be, do not just accelerate rapidly to finish your turn," Trooper Steve said. "Wait one moment -- believe me the other traffic that now has the green light, and watched you get stuck in the intersection, knows you need to get out of their way before slowly proceeding."

