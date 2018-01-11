What is Florida law regarding car window tinting?

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida sun can be pretty unbearable at times. When it comes to our cars, the only thing we have to fight that sun is to either crank up the air conditioning or tint our windows. But what is the law when it comes to actually putting that tint film on our windows?

Mike from Orlando asked, "What is the Florida law on vehicles when it comes to window tint?". No matter where you go to get your window tint installed, the technician should know what is legal and what is not. They should even go as far as warning you if you are choosing something that you could get in trouble for."

The rules to window tint are the percentage levels.

Here's what to follow:

Front side windows should be greater than 28 percent

Rear side windows should be greater than 15 percent

Rear side windows for pickup trucks can be greater than 6 percent

The lower the percentage the darker the tint. Your windshield manufacturer places an "AS1" marking on the upper portion, and tint shall not be placed below that marking.



There are vehicles exempt from the tint law. Some of these exceptions include certain law enforcement vehicles, medical transportation vehicles, private investigators and also can include some drivers who receive a medical waiver from the Department of Highway Safety after going through a medical evaluation which comes with a signed letter and recommendation by a licensed physician.

