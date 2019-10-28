What you need to know about parking in a disabled spot

ORLANDO, Fla. - A viewer recently asked Trooper Steve to explain the rules when it comes to parking in a disabled parking spot.

In the state of Florida, there are two different ways you can be authorized to park in a disabled parking location.

The most common one is the disabled placard that hangs from the rearview mirror and then there is also the issued disabled Florida license plate.

Both of these items allow an individual to park in a disabled parking location.

