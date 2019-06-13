What's the purpose of the blue lights atop traffic signals?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Daniel, of Orlando, asked Trooper Steve about the purpose of the blue lights atop traffic signals.

"Believe it or not, those blue lights have nothing to do with you or the car next to you," Montiero said. "In fact, they are there to serve one purpose: for law enforcement officers to conduct traffic enforcement."

The blue lights are in sync with a red traffic signal, allowing officers to see a violation occur.

Any time a traffic signal is red, the blue light appears on the opposite side. This allows a law enforcement officer to know when a traffic signal is red, even when he or she is on the other side of the intersection.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, submit it here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.