When are drivers legally required to turn on their headlights?

Sara, from Kissimmee, asked "When is using headlights required by law?"

Most traffic laws were designed with the purpose of keeping drivers safe on the road.

"Unfortunately, we have to have laws that specifically instruct us when to use our headlights because some drivers occasionally let that slip from their minds," Montiero said.

Florida law states that headlights are required "any time from sunset to sunrise including the twilight hours" and "during any rain, smoke, or fog."

Montiero defines this any time a driver is out in less-than-perfect conditions.

"If it's dark, kind of dark, kind of light, heavy rain, or maybe fog, go ahead and manually turn on your headlights," Montiero said.

