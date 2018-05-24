Where should drivers place their vehicle registration stickers?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions every week about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

This week, Allen, of Central Florida, asked Montiero to explain the proper placement of drivers' bright yellow vehicle registration stickers.

"I don't know anyone who doesn't like a sticker, but as we get older, stickers take on a whole new meaning," Montiero said.

Florida law requires that the sticker be placed in the upper right corner of the plate.

Montiero noted that many drivers like to put their new stickers over their old ones to show how many they've collected over the years, but advised against it.

"This is not only confusing for authorities, but it's also illegal and could get you a ticket," Montiero said.

According to Montiero, the state has gone as far as putting an indention in the top right corner of the plate that designates where drivers should apply the sticker.

Drivers who put it in the wrong place run the risk of having to purchase another.

"No wants to waste a sticker, especially one that cost so much money," Montiero said. "Keep it in the top right corner and you won't have to worry about that non-moving traffic ticket."





