Who decides the timing of traffic light signals?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

This week, Montiero answers a viewer's question about traffic signals.

We have all been there: sitting at a red light and wondering if it will ever change.

Kevin, of Wedgefield, asked how traffic signals are timed. Well, there are multiple factors that determine just how long you're going to sit there.

[ASK TROOPER STEVE: Send safety question to Trooper Steve]

First, your local government is in charge of traffic management. Complaints should never go to the police department because although officers do suggest changes, they do not make final calls regarding traffic lights.

Local residential population, traffic flow, speed limits and crash history determine the length of each traffic signal. From red to yellow, each is specifically calculated for better flow of traffic.

Yet there are times these lights lose their patterns. In that case, complaints should be directed to the road and bridge department. I've said it once and I'll say it again: Just because we don't like something, doesn't necessarily make it wrong.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, submit it here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.