Who goes first: Right turn or U-turn?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The most recent segment came from the following question, "Who has the right of way when both actions are happening at the same time -- the driver making a U-turn or a right turn?"

"When it comes to making a U-turn, it can get more complicated than just turning around," Trooper Steve said. "First and foremost, it all begins with the traffic signals. No U-turn can ever be made on a red traffic signal, period."

Trooper Steve said if the driver attempting to make a U-turn has the green signal, they should then determine if there are any traffic signs that could limit or restrict their move.

"If other traffic conditions present themselves, you will occasionally see a sign saying 'U-turn yield to right turn' or "No U-turn.' Both signs speak for themselves," Trooper Steve said.

When making a right turn, the same rules apply.

"First, are you even allowed to make a right turn? Did you make a complete stop at the red light? Is there additional signage indicating otherwise?" he said. "When making your right on a green light, you have the right of way to anyone making a U-turn. If a driver is making a U-turn while you're making your right turn on a green, chances are they didn't see a sign limiting their U-turn."

Drivers approaching a green light with the intention of making a right have the right of way over a driver making a U-turn on a green light, Trooper Steve said.

