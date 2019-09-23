Who has right of way: Left on green or right in opposite direction?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Jan, of Orlando, asked, "Who has the right of way: A person making a left turn on a green left arrow or the person making a right turn from the opposite direction?"

"When you look closely at this question it almost gives you the answer," Trooper Steve said. "If you are traveling, let's say north, on a roadway and the traffic signal gives you a green left turn arrow, this is indicating that it is your turn to go. If your traffic signal is displaying that green left turn arrow, then the opposing traffic would have a solid red light."

Trooper Steve said the red light requires cars to make a complete stop, giving the driver with the green arrow the right of way.

"Now, when making your left, be careful, because drivers making the right on red may not be paying attention," Trooper Steve said.

