Who has to yield when merging with an outside lane?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Cyndi recently asked, "When two lanes are merging and the outside lane is ending, who has to yield to whom?"

Trooper Steve said questions about merging could be a class of their own.

"Merging causes traffic and frustration when not done properly," Trooper Steve said. "Knowing the rules is just the beginning. It takes cooperation on both the merger and any traffic on the mainline for things to run smoothly."

But when it comes to who is supposed to yield, a lot of drivers may be surprised.

"If you are the driver attempting to gain access to another roadway either by turning onto another road or by merging, you are required to yield to traffic that is already there," he said. "If you are the one in a merge lane coming to an end, you are required to safely move into the main lines when it is available. Getting up to speed and activating your turn signal is just part of that process."

Trooper Steve said merging can be a frustrating, but the merging driver is the one required to yield to any traffic on the main travel lanes.

