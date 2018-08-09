Who puts the red tags on abandoned vehicles?

Mike, of Holly Hill, has eyes like a hawk. He submitted a question that I’ve never seen anyone ask before because it really doesn’t affect most people.

Mike asked, “When driving on limited access highways and other roads, I have noticed vehicles abandoned on the side of the road with a red tag on it. What’s up with the red tags and who puts them there?”

There are a few different type of red tags throughout the state of Florida. Here in Central Florida, the Florida Highway Patrol places red tags, or flyers, informing a driver that their vehicle has a limited time to be removed from the interstate.

According to Florida traffic law, vehicles on limited access highways have six hours after being left there to be removed. On other highways, it's 12 hours. After that time period, authorities will have the car towed to a local tow yard.

Here in Central Florida, troopers are pretty understanding. If you call the local highway patrol office, you can speak to a dispatcher, explain your situation and work out accommodations to not have your vehicle towed. Of course, if it is a lengthy amount of time there’s not much that can be done.

Drivers who get their vehicles towed can contact the Highway Patrol to find out where their vehicle was taken.

The local number for the FHP here in Central Florida is 407-737-2300.

